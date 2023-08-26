Britons warned of tough winter ahead

A record number of UK households are already behind on their bills, according to Ofgem

British households are facing high energy costs this winter despite the energy price cap falling below £2,000 ($2,512) a year for the first time in 18 months, the national regulator, Ofgem, has warned.

A typical family can now expect to pay an average of £1,923 from October to December, a drop of about £150. However, millions of households could end up paying more because the £400 government support given to all homes last winter has been withdrawn.

The average household will still pay almost double the rate for their gas and electricity than before the start of the energy crisis last year.

“It is welcome news that the price cap continues to fall; however, we know people are struggling with the wider cost of living challenges and I can’t offer any certainty that things will ease this winter,” Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley said this week.

In an interview with Sky News, he warned that families are “absolutely going to struggle” with their bills this winter, stressing that the government should work together with the regulator and suppliers to give vulnerable customers the support they need. According to Brearley, it would be “helpful” if the subsidies were reintroduced by the government.

The charity Citizens Advice has also warned that this winter could be “as bad, if not worse” than the last, urging the government to step in.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section