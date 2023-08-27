icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Aug, 2023 07:56
HomeBusiness News

Rich Nordic nation’s economy stalls

High inflation and surging borrowing costs in Norway have reduced households’ purchasing power, data shows   
Rich Nordic nation’s economy stalls
©  Getty Images/Andrew Ronning

Norway’s economy saw zero growth in the second quarter of this year due to soaring inflation and rising interest rates that dampened consumer demand, the country’s statistics office reported this week.   

Mainland gross domestic product (GDP), which excludes Norway’s offshore industry, stagnated compared to the previous quarter and remained at 0.2% following a weak performance in a number of industries, the figures showed.   

Construction had the largest negative impact on the country’s GDP in the second quarter as investment in housing slumped, according to the report.   

“Growth is clearly coming down and has been below trend in the first half, driven mainly by a slowdown in private consumption and residential investments on a cocktail of higher rates and negative real wage growth,” Danske Bank A/S economist Frank Jullum said.   

READ MORE: Global household wealth nosedives – report

So far, fossil-fuel-rich Norway has been more resilient to the economic headwinds of the cost-of-living crisis than its peers in the Nordic region. Its GDP performed weaker between April and June than Norges Bank assumed, economists say.

Norway’s central bank has raised interest rates 12 times since 2021 in an effort to bring down inflation by slowing the economy.

In its June report, the OECD warned that “high inflation and policy tightening are weighing on domestic demand,” adding that Norwegian economic output would remain moderate in 2024.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true?
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true? FEATURE
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen FEATURE
The Last Crusade: How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
The Last Crusade: How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true?
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true? FEATURE
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen FEATURE
The Last Crusade: How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
The Last Crusade: How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Game changer: BRICS welcomes six new members, more economic challenges coming for the West
0:00
29:1
USS Liberty survivor
0:00
23:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies