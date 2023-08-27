icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Aug, 2023 12:35
Russian business activity soaring

The RSBI index was well above the 50-point threshold in July, a new study shows
Russian business activity soaring
© Getty Images / sankai

The activity of small- and medium-sized businesses in Russia hit a record high in July, with the RSBI (Russian Small Business Index) reaching 57.1 points, according to the latest study by Promsvyazbank (PSB). The figure is well above the 50-point threshold which indicates that business activity is growing.

“The current dynamics of business activity of small- and medium-sized businesses indicates an acceleration in its growth rates in all key components,” the bank’s statement reads.

“For the first time in two years, the sales of entrepreneurs have entered the upswing zone, indicating there are opportunities for the segment to grow at a faster pace than the economy. The high availability of financial instruments in July stimulated entrepreneurial activity, providing companies with more opportunities, which is especially important during their development,” said PSB’s vice president Kirill Tikhonov.

At the same time, he pointed to negative factors, such as a shortage of personnel, which were holding back hiring when businesses were ready to recruit staff. Tikhonov indicated that entrepreneurs had high expectations about growth in the near future.

READ MORE: Russian firms boost international presence 

A recent report by business news website RBK, citing data from the Federal Tax Service, showed that revenues of Russian businesses almost doubled in 2022 for the first time ever.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

