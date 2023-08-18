icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Aug, 2023 16:31
HomeBusiness News

Chinese real estate giant files for bankruptcy protection

Evergrande has lost over $80 billion in the past two years and owes over $300 billion in liabilities
Chinese real estate giant files for bankruptcy protection
© Getty Images / Future Publishing

The world’s most indebted property developer, China Evergrande Group, has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US in an effort to restructure its mounting debt, the company announced on Friday. The group’s petition was filed in the US bankruptcy court in the Southern District of New York.

According to the court filing, the developer is seeking help under Chapter 15 of the US bankruptcy code, which protects non-US companies under restructuring from creditors planning to sue.

Evergrande also said it will ask the US court to approve its debt restructuring schemes for Hong Kong and the British Virgin Islands, as its dollar notes are governed by New York law. The company added that it was “pushing forward its offshore debt restructuring as planned.

The company asked the court to schedule a Chapter 15 recognition hearing for September 20.

Evergrande announced its offshore debt restructuring program back in March. It adds up to roughly $31.7 billion, including bonds, collateral, and repurchase obligations. The group is now gathering support to complete the process, and is set to meet with creditors later this month.

The developer initially defaulted in late 2021 and has been struggling to complete projects and repay suppliers and lenders ever since. The company presold 720,000 apartments that it had not yet built, according to research firm Gavekal Dragonomics. As of the end of last year, the group’s overall liabilities totaled $335 billion. In its results report last month, the group also posted a combined loss of $81 billion over the past two years. The losses were the result of write-downs of properties, return of lands, losses on financial assets, and financing costs.

Chinese real estate giant posts $81 billion losses READ MORE: Chinese real estate giant posts $81 billion losses

Evergrande’s troubles affected China’s entire real estate market, with companies accounting for 40% of the country’s home sales defaulting on their debt obligations since mid-2021, including Kaisa Group and Shimao Group Holdings. China’s largest property developer by revenue before this year, Country Garden, also reportedly faces a risk of default in the coming weeks.

The China property sector is like a black hole, so many developers have been dragged into it since two years ago after Evergrande. The central government has yet to introduce (strong) measures because this is too large a hole to fill,” Winner Zone Asset Management CEO Alan Luk told Reuters.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger FEATURE
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger FEATURE
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of silk
0:00
27:41
International demographic shifts
0:00
28:11
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies