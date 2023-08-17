icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Aug, 2023 05:12
HomeBusiness News

Former BMW plant in Russia launches production of Chinese cars 

JMC and Avtotor have agreed to phase in full-cycle production at the assembly line in Kaliningrad 
Former BMW plant in Russia launches production of Chinese cars 
A view shows the first SWM G01 crossover of the Chinese manufacturer Shineray Group produced at Avtotor automobile plant, in Kaliningrad, Russia. ©  Sputnik / Mikhail Golenkov

The Avtotor plant in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad has begun manufacturing Chinese commercial JMC vehicles, the company announced on Wednesday.  

Three models of the Chinese brand have entered production at the plant, which previously assembled German BMW and South Korean Hyundai and Kia cars.

“The Kaliningrad automaker Avtotor is cooperating with the Chinese company JMC in the production of high-tech commercial vehicles. The production of three models of the brand – the compact urban commercial vehicle Carrying, the universal commercial vehicle Conquer, and the Vigus pickup truck – has started,” the company announced.   

Avtotor and JMC have agreed to phase in full-cycle manufacturing – which includes welding, painting, and assembly – and boost production capacity once the project proves cost-effective.   

Mercedes disconnects Russian customers – Izvestia READ MORE: Mercedes disconnects Russian customers – Izvestia

In January, the Russian carmaker began producing Chinese Kaiyi cars and in April announced the launch of the BAIC and SWM assembly – both also Chinese.   

Chinese brands have become major players on the Russian car market, filling the void left by Western firms and also reflecting China’s growing importance to the country’s economy.   

The popularity of Chinese automobiles in Russia has been rising amid the exodus of European, American, Japanese, and South Korean brands. Many automakers found it difficult to continue operations in the country due to logistical disruptions resulting from Western sanctions, particularly after deliveries of cars and spare parts to Russia were halted.   

Avtotor was founded in 1994 in Kaliningrad and was the first plant in Russia to assemble foreign cars. It has a production capacity of 250,000 cars per year.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive?
Back in 1991, the US tried to prevent the USSR from collapsing – why did Washington want its Cold War rival to survive? FEATURE
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of silk
0:00
27:41
International demographic shifts
0:00
28:11
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies