icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Aug, 2023 16:51
HomeBusiness News

Ruble rebounds as central bank steps in

The Russian currency had previously slumped to its weakest level since March 2022
Ruble rebounds as central bank steps in
© Getty Images / Max Zolotukhin

The sliding Russian currency reversed losses late on Monday, rising back to the strong side of 100 against the US dollar, after the country’s central bank announced an extraordinary policy meeting set for Tuesday.

The ruble was trading 0.8% higher at 98.5 against the US dollar and at 107 to the euro at 5:44pm local time in Moscow. Earlier in the day, the ruble hit a 16-month low of 101 and 111, respectively.

The rebound follows an announcement by the Bank of Russia that it had called an emergency key rate meeting for Tuesday, vowing policy makers would publish a statement afterwards.

The regulator, who’s next scheduled interest rate decision had been planned for September 15, hiked the key rate by a percentage point to 8.5% last month, citing rising inflation. Prior to that the rate had remained unchanged for several consecutive meetings since last October.

The central bank assured on Monday that the ruble’s depreciation poses no risks to Russia’s financial stability, while President Vladimir Putin’s economic adviser, Maksim Oreshkin, said he expects the Russian currency to stabilize.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE
‘He doesn’t have a home now. It was burned down by a mob’: Children from India’s Manipur bear the brunt of ethnic conflict
‘He doesn’t have a home now. It was burned down by a mob’: Children from India’s Manipur bear the brunt of ethnic conflict ExclusiveFEATURE
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE
‘He doesn’t have a home now. It was burned down by a mob’: Children from India’s Manipur bear the brunt of ethnic conflict
‘He doesn’t have a home now. It was burned down by a mob’: Children from India’s Manipur bear the brunt of ethnic conflict ExclusiveFEATURE
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Niger coup
0:00
27:31
‘India will NOT play anyone else’s games’ – Shashi Tharoor on BRICS, Ukraine and relations with the US
0:00
28:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies