French scrimping on hygiene and beauty products – poll

High inflation has forced people to cut spending

Around 45% of French people have been forced to cut back on buying beauty products this year, the country’s broadcaster BFMTV reported this week, citing a survey carried out by NielsenIQ.

Prices for perfumery products have seen an increase of up to 30%, according to the head of sales at the French chain Passion Beauté, Nihal Ambad, who said that only special promotions are helping the beauty retailer keep sales afloat.

According to the poll, 41% of respondents are looking for cheaper products, while 13% admitted that they’ve begun to make soap and shampoos at home, including 21% of those under 35 years old.

Facials, shampoo and soap are reportedly the most popular products for home manufacturing.

“To curb their spending on hygiene and beauty, the French first opt to buy less expensive brands such as private labels, they also use promotional tickets or go shopping less often,” Claire Marty, vice-president of Global Beauty Vertical at NielsenIQ told BFMTV, adding that people have also reduced consumption of beauty-care products due to remote working.

Of those questioned, 55% say they will never stop buying cosmetics and 45% specifically mention nail care. Facial cosmetics (80%) and varnishes (82%) are among the products that are strongly favored by buyers.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section