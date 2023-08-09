icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Aug, 2023 05:17
HomeBusiness News

Russia's grain harvest forecast upgraded

This year’s production is expected to be higher than earlier estimates, market researcher IKAR has said
Russia's grain harvest forecast upgraded
© Getty Images / Aleksandr Rybalko

Russian farmers are projected to reap up to 137 million tons of grain, including 88 million tons of wheat this year, according to the Institute for Agricultural Market Studies (IKAR). 

"The forecast for the wheat crop has been increased by 1.5 million (tons) to 88 million tons, while the estimate of gross grain harvest is expected to rise to 137 million tons,” IKAR CEO Dmitry Rylko told RIA Novosti on Tuesday. 

Export capacity assessment has also been raised by IKAR analysts, who predict foreign sales of grain to amount to 61 million tons, including 47.5 million tons of wheat. 

The consultancy upgraded its previous forecast, basing the latest report on crop production numbers released by the national statistics agency Rosstat. 

According to estimates by Russia’s agriculture ministry earlier in 2023, grain output in the current agricultural year (July 2022 to June 2023) should amount to 123 million tons, including 78 million tons of wheat. 

However, the ministry noted that the forecast could still be upgraded. It said that the country’s export potential for the agricultural year 2022-23 was hovering around 55 million tons. 

READ MORE: Russia makes up 20% of global wheat exports – minister

Last year, Russian farmers harvested 157 million tons of grain and pulse crops, marking a year-on-year surge of nearly 30%. The wheat crop alone soared 37% to 104 million tons compared to 76.1 million tons recorded in 2021. The nation managed to retain its status as a net exporter of agricultural goods in 2022, reportedly accounting for every fifth export batch of wheat in the world.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Is Gen-Z difficult to work with?
0:00
26:48
How oligarchy and debt control us: From ancient Greece and Rome to US, IMF and World Bank – Michael Hudson
0:00
28:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies