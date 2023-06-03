Russia makes up 20% of global wheat exports – minister

The country has managed to retain its status as a net supplier despite sanctions, the agriculture minister says

Russia has reoriented its agricultural exports to countries that have not supported Western sanctions against Moscow, with 87% now going to those nations, the agricultural minister has said.

“Shipments of Russian agricultural produce to China, Turkey, Egypt, Bangladesh, Algeria and Pakistan have seen a significant increase,” Dmitry Patrushev said on Friday, speaking at a ministerial panel.

Patrushev stressed that Russian producers have been steadily building ties with reliable and responsible foreign partners.

Russia retained the status of a net exporter of agricultural produce in 2022, as foreign sales in monetary terms totalled $41.6 billion, while imports amounted to $35.7 billion, according to the minister, who also said that every fifth export batch of wheat in the world is currently being exported from Russia.

He said Russia shipped more than two million tons of fish and over 730,000 tons of livestock products to international markets in 2022, and that exports of products with high added value have been steadily growing.

Last month, Patrushev said Russia’s grain exports would be between 50 million and 55 million tons in the 2023-2024 season.

Speaking at a televised government meeting, he noted that the country’s 2023 wheat crop totalled 78 million tonnes, and that 93% of winter grains had made it through the cold weather in good condition.

