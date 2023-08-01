icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Aug, 2023 16:00
HomeBusiness News

Niger coup could send shockwaves through global nuclear industry

The West African nation is the world’s seventh largest producer of uranium, which is widely used for nuclear energy
Niger coup could send shockwaves through global nuclear industry
© Getty Images / kadmy

The price of uranium has doubled over the past three years and may surge further in the coming weeks due to the coup in Niger, market research firm and consultancy UxC warned on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The West African nation is the world’s seventh largest producer of the radioactive metal.

The warning comes as French nuclear fuel company Orano, which operates Niger’s uranium mines, has stated that it has continued to operate despite the coup and plans by France to evacuate its citizens. Orano indicated that 99% of its staff in the country were Nigerien nationals.

“An event like this could take a bit more time to seep into the market psychology. We could very well still see bigger impacts in the days and weeks to come,” President of UxC Jonathan Hinze told Reuters.

“All indications would be that this would be a catalyst for upward moves in the uranium price given the overall tight supply/demand balance in uranium at this time,” he added.

The spot price of uranium – which is widely used for nuclear energy and treating cancer – rose to $56.25 a pound on Monday, from $56.15 a week earlier. According to Hinze, the spot price hasn’t changed much because Orano sells uranium on long-term contracts and the summer months are slow in the spot market. The metal’s price hit a record high of $140 in 2007.

France and Italy announce evacuation of citizens from Niger READ MORE: France and Italy announce evacuation of citizens from Niger

Last month, the International Energy Agency (IEA) projected a spike in worldwide demand for critical minerals, including uranium, due to renewed interest in nuclear power amid concerns over Russian supplies.

According to the European Union nuclear agency Euratom, Niger was the second-largest supplier of natural uranium to the EU last year as Russian energy supplies dwindled.

The agency said on Tuesday that it saw no immediate risk to nuclear power production in Europe should Niger cut its deliveries of uranium, since utilities in the bloc had sufficient inventories to last for three years.

Last Wednesday’s military coup in Niger saw President Mohamed Bazoum deposed and subsequently detained. The coup leaders have justified their actions as a means of safeguarding the country from a “deteriorating” security situation, as well as “poor economic and social governance.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Who owns your DNA?
0:00
26:2
Sweden joins NATO
0:00
27:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies