Russia to help Nigeria resuscitate steel sector – official

The African nation’s largest steel mill was built in cooperation with the Soviet Union

Russia has been a good ally for Nigeria for decades, according to Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development Mary Ogbe, who said that Moscow would help the African nation restore its aluminum and steel mining sector.

“We have the steel plant located in Ajaokuta, in north central Nigeria, which was built by the Soviet Union about 44 years ago,” the top official told RT during the Russia-Africa forum in St. Petersburg. “Now we are here to collaborate with Russia to resuscitate that plant again, to make it work for [the] industrialization of Nigeria.”

The forum is providing the groundwork for more intense cooperation between Russia and Nigeria, according to Ogbe, who insisted the nations have developed a strong government-to-government relationship.

The partners are also planning to cooperate in sectors like health, agriculture, and infrastructure, the secretary added, saying the event brought Nigeria “very good responses,” including those focused on energy enhancement.

“There can’t be industrialization without power, and we are having this conversation. As we are here, we want to focus on Russia, and we are getting responses that we need,” she said.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources and OPEC Governor for Nigeria Gabriel Aduda revealed that the nation was interested not only in attracting Russian companies to energy projects, but also in obtaining appropriate technologies for extracting oil and gas.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section