icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Jul, 2023 09:36
HomeBusiness News

German car giant takes major hit on sale of Russian business

The deal earned Volkswagen Group just €125 million, according to a company report
German car giant takes major hit on sale of Russian business
© Global Look Press / Igor Russak

The world’s number one car manufacturer, Volkswagen Group, has completed the sale of its Russian business unit for €125 million ($139 million), the company’s financial statement for the first half of 2023 showed on Thursday. 

The German automaker finalized the sale of its stakes in its Russian business to a local investor, Art-Finance, supported by Russian car dealer Avilon. The report showed that the deal was completed on May 18. 

Apart from Volkswagen Group Rus, the buyer purchased Volkswagen Components and Service, Scania Leasing, Scania Finance, and Scania Insurance.  

At the beginning of 2022, the minimum value of Volkswagen’s business division in Russia was hovering at around $1.5 billion, even without taking into account intangible assets, Russian business daily RBK reported in March, citing the CEO of INFOLine-Analytics, Mikhail Burmistrov. 

Volkswagen followed other major foreign auto manufacturers and suspended operations in Russia last year, after Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine. 

Europe’s largest carmaker leaving Russia – media READ MORE: Europe’s largest carmaker leaving Russia – media

The company’s flagship Kaluga production plant ceased operations, having incurred massive expenses. As a result, the estimated value of the entire business unit in Russia earlier this year was no more than 40 billion rubles ($436 million). The factory in Kaluga had a maximum production capacity of 225,000 vehicles per year and produced the Volkswagen Tiguan, Volkswagen Polo, and Skoda Rapid models.  

The company also suspended vehicle assembly at a plant in Nizhny Novgorod belonging to a Russian commercial vehicles manufacturer. In June of 2022, some 200 Volkswagen employees in Nizhny Novgorod were offered six months’ salary for resigning voluntarily.   

Last month, the former Russian subsidiary of Volkswagen changed its name to AGR Automotive Group.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Military-industrial complex corruption amid the Ukraine proxy war – ex-Pentagon insider Chuck Spinney
0:00
28:37
Anti-bullying legislation
0:00
27:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies