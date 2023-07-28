icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine attacked Russian city with missile – Moscow
28 Jul, 2023 14:23
HomeBusiness News

Putin names ‘root cause’ of global food and energy crisis

Western leaders have made a litany of policy mistakes since the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian president has claimed
Putin names ‘root cause’ of global food and energy crisis
©  GeorgePeters

The root cause of the current problems on the global food and energy markets dates back to the coronavirus pandemic, rather than the conflict in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

Speaking at the Russia-Africa Summit on Friday, Putin pointed to the financial and energy policy decisions made by the US and EU nations during the pandemic in 2020-2021.

Numerous countries chose to support their economy and population during lockdowns by printing more money, which according to Putin was a mistake.

“The US created a colossal amount of money, and so did the Eurozone countries, although on a slightly smaller scale. They used this money to buy up food on the global markets, and as a result, the prices shot up,” the Russian leader stated.

Putin also accused the West of pursuing a “short-sighted energy policy,” which involves shunning fossil fuels and failing to invest in the non-renewable energy sector, and instead relying on alternative energy sources that are not yet advanced enough to meet demand. According to Putin, this has sent energy and fertilizer prices soaring.

Russia wants to ditch dollar in trade with African countries READ MORE: Russia wants to ditch dollar in trade with African countries

“They made one mistake after another. Those were fundamental things that shook food markets, fertilizer markets, and energy markets. This is the root cause of rising prices. Clearly, the current events in Ukraine are nurturing these processes to some extent, but they are not the root cause. The root cause lies in the mistakes that the developed countries made in their financial and energy policies,” the Russian leader concluded.

World food and energy prices saw a major increase in 2022 following the start of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine and the introduction of a barrage of Western sanctions against Russia, which is a major food and energy supplier. Energy prices have dropped significantly since last year’s peaks, although the US and the EU are still fighting stubborn inflation and are tightening monetary policy in response.

The Russia-Africa Summit is currently taking place in St. Peterburg, with delegations from 49 African countries attending to discuss the continent’s economic cooperation with Russia.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Who’s afraid of RFK Jr?
0:00
27:34
Protecting Wildlife: Caucasus Nature Reserve
0:00
25:12
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies