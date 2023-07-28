icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia boosting grain supplies to Africa despite 'illegal' sanctions – Putin

The continent received more than 11 million tons last year, according to the president
Russia boosting grain supplies to Africa despite ‘illegal’ sanctions – Putin
© Getty Images / Edwin Remsberg

Russia has boosted food supplies to African countries despite exports being targeted by Western sanctions, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the Russia-Africa Summit.

According to Putin, Africa received 11.5 million tons of Russian grain last year, and has already been supplied with almost 10 million tons so far this year.

“Understanding the importance of an uninterrupted food supply for the socio-economic development and maintaining the political stability of African states, we are increasing the supply of agricultural products to Africa,” the Russian leader stated.

“And this is despite the illegal sanctions imposed on our exports, which seriously impede the supply of Russian food, complicate transport logistics, insurance, and bank payments,” he added.

Russia will always be a responsible supplier of agricultural products, including free of charge to countries in need, Putin stressed.

On Thursday, the Russian president offered free grain to six African countries, noting that shipments will be ready within months. Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somali, the Central African Republic, and Eritrea will each receive 25,000 to 50,000 tons of grain, according to Putin. Moscow will also cover the delivery costs of the shipments, he said.

