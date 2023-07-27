icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jul, 2023 12:50
HomeBusiness News

Africa capitalizing on Western exit from Russia – official

The continent’s share of Russia’s foreign trade is increasing, according to the customs service
Africa capitalizing on Western exit from Russia – official
Containers loaded at the Novorossiysk commercial sea port in Novorossiysk, Russia. ©  Sputnik/Vladimir Astapkovich

Russia’s trade with African countries has risen substantially this year, the Federal Customs Service revealed on Thursday.

According to the service’s interim head, Ruslan Davydov, the continent has so far accounted for 3.7% of Russia’s foreign trade in 2023, up from 2.3% last year, which represents an increase of about 30%.

Speaking at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, Davydov pointed out that Russia’s largest Black Sea port, Novorossiysk, has seen a 29% increase in container traffic in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year. African countries have significantly contributed to the rise, the official said.

“It is quite obvious that the space vacated by ‘unfriendly’ countries is being filled quickly by nations that are ready to cooperate, including African countries,” Davydov stated.

The Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum opened in St. Petersburg on Thursday. Delegations from 49 African countries, 17 of which will be led by their respective heads of state, will attend the two-day event, according to the Kremlin.

READ MORE: African country seeks Russian grain   

The delegations will discuss a wide range of issues, from trade and joint projects with Moscow, to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the fate of the internationally brokered deal to allow grain shipments from Ukrainian ports.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Vacations & the global tourism industry
0:00
28:21
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Kiev regime is losing
0:00
28:9
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies