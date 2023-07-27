icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian sabotage attempt on Black Sea fleet thwarted – Russia
27 Jul, 2023 09:53
Russia ramps up energy exports to Africa – Putin

Oil-product supplies to the continent soared almost threefold in first five months of 2023, according to the Russian leader
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum at the ExpoForum Congress and Exhibition Center in St. Petersburg, Russia. ©  Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov

Russian companies have been boosting energy deliveries to Africa and developing logistics and financial infrastructure for those supplies, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, addressing a plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit.

Moscow has in the past two years increased its exports of oil, petroleum products and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to African countries by a factor of 2.6, the president stated. Supplies of oil products soared threefold in the first five months of this year to eight million tons.

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Aleksandr Novak had said earlier that, in 2022, the country’s overall exports of oil to ‘friendly’ states grew by 76% in annual terms, and those of petroleum products by 20%. He also noted that, all told, almost 40 million tons of oil and petroleum products have been redirected from western to eastern markets last year.

The second Russia-Africa summit is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28, with an economic and humanitarian forum to be held concurrently.

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

