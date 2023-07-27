icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian sabotage attempt on Black Sea fleet thwarted – Russia
27 Jul, 2023 11:40
HomeBusiness News

Putin backs G20 membership for African Union

A decision on a place among the G20 for the 55-state bloc can be reached this year, according to the Russian president
Putin backs G20 membership for African Union
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with the chairman of the African Union, Azali Assoumani, and the chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, July 27, 2023 © Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Moscow was counting on the African Union (AU) obtaining full membership in the influential Group of 20 nations (G20) as early as September during its summit in New Delhi.

Putin made the pledge on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit on Thursday during a meeting with the Chairman of the African Union Azali Assoumani, and the Chairperson of the AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat.

“We support the [African] Union in joining to the work of leading international associations, and I recall that Russia was one of the first to respond positively to the proposal of the initiative to grant the African Union full-fledged membership in the G20,” the Russian president stated.

Putin said that Russia views the African Union “as a leading regional organization” that forms a modern security structure on the continent and creates conditions for ensuring Africa’s rightful place in the global economy

The African Union is made up of 55 African states which collectively make key political and economic decisions. South Africa is the only member of the G2O group of large economies.

READ MORE: G20 could rival UN – analyst

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in June that with Russia’s assistance, the issue of including the AU in the G20 would be resolved so that the continent could “fully participate in shaping the international agenda and global governance mechanisms.”

The idea of the AU taking a permanent seat at the G20 was first advocated by Senegalese President Macky Sall, who told the UN General Assembly in September 2022 that the move would mean “that Africa can, at last, be represented where decisions are taken that affect 1.4 billion Africans.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Vacations & the global tourism industry
0:00
28:21
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Kiev regime is losing
0:00
28:9
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies