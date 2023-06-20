icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jun, 2023 16:54
G20 could become leading institution alongside UN – analyst

India's prime minister reportedly wants the African Union to become part of the G20
G20 could become leading institution alongside UN – analyst
FILE PHOTO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the welcome ceremony on the first day of the Rome G20 summit, on October 30, 2021 in Rome, Italy. ©  Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly proposed including the African Union in the Group of 20 leading economies, according to anonymous official sources cited by Reuters on Sunday. 

Geopolitical analyst Gulrez Sheikh told RT that if the proposal materializes, the G20 will become a leading global forum, on a par with the United Nations.

The former spokesperson for one of India’s two major political parties, Bharatiya Janata, noted that "with the accession of the African Union, a quarter of the world's countries will be on the forum of the G20."

The G20 currently comprises 19 countries plus the European Union, while the African Union has 55 member states.

READ MORE: Major African state applies to join BRICS

Separately, Zimbabwean political analyst Kudzai Mutisi told RT that China and Russia, which are both members of the G20, would advocate for the African Union’s inclusion in the group. He emphasized their longstanding perception of Africa as a valued partner, and predicted that several open-minded European countries would also back the African bloc’s accession.

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE

