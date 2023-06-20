G20 could become leading institution alongside UN – analyst

India's prime minister reportedly wants the African Union to become part of the G20

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly proposed including the African Union in the Group of 20 leading economies, according to anonymous official sources cited by Reuters on Sunday.

Geopolitical analyst Gulrez Sheikh told RT that if the proposal materializes, the G20 will become a leading global forum, on a par with the United Nations.

The former spokesperson for one of India’s two major political parties, Bharatiya Janata, noted that "with the accession of the African Union, a quarter of the world's countries will be on the forum of the G20."

The G20 currently comprises 19 countries plus the European Union, while the African Union has 55 member states.

Separately, Zimbabwean political analyst Kudzai Mutisi told RT that China and Russia, which are both members of the G20, would advocate for the African Union’s inclusion in the group. He emphasized their longstanding perception of Africa as a valued partner, and predicted that several open-minded European countries would also back the African bloc’s accession.