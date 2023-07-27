icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jul, 2023 05:18
HomeBusiness News

Spaniards losing spending power – data

Families have slashed consumption of everything from cars to food, figures have shown  
Spaniards losing spending power – data
©  Getty Images / JaviJ

Spain is reeling from one of the sharpest drops in real income in the EU, an Adecco Salary Monitor on Wages report showed this month. The country has seen both a sharp erosion of purchasing power and dwindling consumption.

While the average wage increased by 4% in 2022 and reached €1,822 ($2,029), soaring inflation has eaten away at the spending power, which is 7% down on 2008, during the global financial crisis, data showed.

Headline inflation decreased to 1.9% last month after hitting 10.8% in June 2022. But even with lower core consumer prices, Spanish households are still being hit by surging food costs which have continued to rise by more than 10% annually.

“The economy is doing well, but when you look at it in detail the picture is not that rosy,” said Manuel Hidalgo, an economist and senior fellow at the Esade Center for Economic Policy.

“You may be growing more than the rest of the continent and creating more jobs with the lowest inflation, but if families can’t make ends meet, they will blame you.”

Record inflation and lagging economic growth, offset only partially by moderate wage hikes, have left disposable household income 2.4% lower than before the pandemic, data showed.

READ MORE: Italy’s public debt hits historic high

Spanish families have slashed spending on a wide range of goods and services, ranging from cars and trips abroad to food products. Meat and fish consumption slumped 7% and 12% respectively in April year-on-year, according to data from the country’s Agriculture Ministry.

In annual terms, household consumption in the euro area’s fourth-largest economy dropped by a staggering 6% between September and March.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Kiev regime is losing
0:00
28:9
Wildfires & controlled burns
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies