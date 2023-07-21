icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Jul, 2023 05:15
HomeBusiness News

Russia maintains lead as China’s top oil supplier

Crude flows reached an all-time high last month, customs data has shown
Russia maintains lead as China’s top oil supplier
©  CHUNYIP WONG

China’s imports of Russian crude soared to an all-time high last month, helping the sanctioned country maintain its position as Beijing’s top oil supplier, according to customs data.

Oil flows from Russia hit 10.5 million tons in June, up more than 40% compared to the same month last year, Chinese data released on Thursday showed. In monetary terms, imports amounted to $5.22 billion. In May, supplies stood at 9.7 million tons, worth $5.14 billion.

Overall, during the first six months of this year, China imported more than 50 million tons of oil from Russia.

Russia has beaten Saudi Arabia to top spot on the list of China’s oil suppliers this year thanks to steep discounts offered by the sanctioned country.

Saudi Arabia is China’s second-largest provider, having delivered over 46 million tons in the first half of this year. Iraq is in third spot with over 29 million tons.

In 2022, China’s total purchases of Russian crude jumped by 8% year-on-year, according to official data.

READ MORE: Russia sending crude to China via Arctic – Bloomberg  

Following last year’s Western embargo and the price cap on Russian oil, Moscow redirected its flows to the East. India and China have sharply increased their purchases, while Pakistan received its first cargo of Russian oil last month under a deal reached in April.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen?
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen? FEATURE
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen?
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen? FEATURE
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Ukraine ‘24
0:00
26:13
Who in the world can retire?
0:00
25:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies