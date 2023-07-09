icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jul, 2023 05:15
Russian grain exports hit historic high

Shipments reached 60 million tons in the 2022-2023 season, the Ministry of Agriculture has announced
Russian grain exports hit historic high
© Getty Images / Avalon_Studio

Russia supplied a record amount of grain to the global market in the agricultural year from July 2022 to June 2023, despite mounting Western sanctions, Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev has revealed.

According to the official, the bulk of grain was exported to “friendly” countries.

“Speaking about exports, we delivered an absolutely unprecedented record amount of grain in terms of volume, which is 60 million tons,” Patrushev told reporters on Friday.

“This made it possible to notably increase our export revenues. They totaled more than $41 billion at the end of 2022.” 

According to the minister, Russia has reoriented its agricultural exports to countries that have not supported Western sanctions against Moscow. These nations now receive 87% of exports, with destinations including China, Türkiye, Egypt, Bangladesh, Algeria, and Pakistan.

Patrushev said last month that Russian producers have steadily built up ties with reliable and responsible foreign partners. Russia retained its status as a net exporter of agricultural produce in 2022, and every fifth export batch of wheat in the world is currently exported from the country.

Russia harvested a record grain crop last year, with farmers gathering more than 150 million tons of grain, including over 100 million tons of wheat.

