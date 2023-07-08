icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jul, 2023 05:31
US imports from Russia double – new data

Overall turnover, however, has more than halved since last year, statistics show
The United States has increased imports of goods from Russia despite its numerous economic sanctions on the country, data published by the US Census Bureau revealed on Thursday.

In May, the volume of products imported from the sanctioned country surged and amounted to $504 million, according to the report.

This is more than double the figures from April, when Washington purchased goods worth $215.6 million from Russia.

In February, US imports of goods reached a to-date 2023 high of $642.8 million.

Meanwhile, US exports to Russia continue to decline. In May, the volume of exported goods plunged to $60 million from $65.2 million the previous month and $66.4 million in March, data showed. In January, US exports to Russia totaled $44.6 million.

Following the launch of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine last February, Washington slapped Moscow with sanctions, banning some Russian goods from US shores. The restrictions largely targeted Russian energy exports, but also included alcohol, seafood products, and non-industrial diamonds, among others things.

