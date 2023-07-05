icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jul, 2023 14:41
HomeBusiness News

Russian currency drops close to landmark rate against euro

The ruble’s slide has been attributed to “increased geopolitical risks”
Russian currency drops close to landmark rate against euro
© Getty Images

The Russian ruble fell over 2% against the euro on the Moscow Exchange during trade on Wednesday, reaching its lowest point since late March 2022.

The currency was trading at 99.1 rubles to the euro at 15:49 Moscow time, according to exchange data. The US dollar traded at nearly 91 rubles, also the lowest level since March 2022.

Experts polled by business daily RBK said that the ruble was weakened by “increased geopolitical risks” and high demand for foreign currency.

According to Russia’s Central Bank, the ruble depreciation is due to changes in the balance of trade. The Bank’s First Deputy Chairman Ksenia Yudaeva said on Tuesday that this year’s current balance was significantly lower than last year's, mainly because of lower export revenues and lower commodity prices. The latest weakening of the national currency poses no threat to Russia’s financial stability, she added.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of going woke
0:00
28:52
CrossTalk: NATO’s Armageddon
0:00
24:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies