icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Jul, 2023 12:56
HomeBusiness News

Investors voting with their feet on Europe – Bloomberg

Withdrawals from European stock funds have reached nearly $30 billion since the beginning of the year
Investors voting with their feet on Europe – Bloomberg
© Getty Images / LuisPortugal

European stock funds have just suffered 16 straight weeks of investment outflows, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing fund flow data from a research note by Bank of America strategists.

According to the report, total withdrawals amounted to $27 billion since the start of the year, with Europe recording the biggest outflows among major regions at $4.6 billion in the past week alone.

Analysts link the region’s underperformance with growing investor preference for tech stocks with high capitalization, which have a much bigger presence in the US. The Nasdaq index of US high-tech companies is currently up 32%, its second best six-month period since the 61% surge seen in 1999.

Tech exposure is driving regional equity flows again, benefiting US equities and the dollar,” Barclays strategist Emmanuel Cau wrote in a note to Bloomberg. He noted that Europe was the only major region to see withdrawals in June.

In contrast, US investors have started selling European equities for the first time this year, with the weakening in activity data prompting broader outflows from the region,” Cau stated.

Last month, Morgan Stanley analysts predicted a 10% fall in European stocks this summer due to a slowdown in economic growth amid ongoing monetary tightening, deteriorating liquidity, and a stronger dollar.

READ MORE: Prices rising across the Eurozone

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed the first half of the year up 8.8%.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Serbia’s Prince Philip on Wagner mutiny, Russia vs NATO in Ukraine, Serbia & BRICS, Bitcoin’s future
0:00
29:15
Corruption at Veterans Affairs Department
0:00
28:2
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies