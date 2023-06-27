icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jun, 2023 13:01
HomeBusiness News

Russia to legalize cryptocurrency – official

Digital money could be used in foreign trade, according to Anatoly Aksakov
Russia to legalize cryptocurrency – official
©  Getty Images / MARK GARLICK / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Cryptocurrency will become legal tender subject to strict controls in Russia as the use of digital assets is growing rapidly, the head of the State Duma Committee on Financial Markets Anatoly Aksakov said on Saturday.

Cryptocurrency traders “want to be legalized” as they are “ready to work in a legal space because... [foreign] banks are sometimes afraid to interact with Russian banks and conduct settlements with Russia,” he said.

According to Aksakov, digital currencies could be used in foreign trade transactions and it is necessary to control their “movement” to avoid “irregularities.”

The use of digital currencies is limited in Russia due to restrictive legislation including President Vladimir Putin’s 2020 law on digital financial assets, which legalized cryptocurrencies but banned their use for goods and services.

However, Russia’s Finance Ministry has recently pointed to the benefits that digital currencies can offer, such as no correspondent accounts, instant transactions, and practically no compliance procedures, which should be taken into account in foreign trade.

READ MORE: Bitcoin price hits one-year high

This year, Russia became the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency mining country, according to Bitriver, the nation’s largest bitcoin miner.

There are still no uniform international laws that regulate cryptocurrencies, which are notorious for their high volatility. The most popular crypto, Bitcoin, was worth a fraction of a cent when it was launched in 2009 and shot up to nearly $69,000 per coin in November 2021. The price of Bitcoin is currently above $30,000.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

 

 

Top stories

RT Features

24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner ‘mutiny’
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner ‘mutiny’ FEATURE
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay FEATURE
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it?
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner ‘mutiny’
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner ‘mutiny’ FEATURE
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay FEATURE
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it?
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Humanized machines? Jibu Elias, AI ethicist
0:00
30:26
TikTok vs. Meta & Google
0:00
29:45
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies