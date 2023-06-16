icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jun, 2023 12:29
HomeBusiness News

Putin outlines economic outlook for Russia

Positive dynamics are forecast for the country’s GDP in the coming years, the president says
Putin outlines economic outlook for Russia
Source: RT

The Russian economy has continued to grow, with GDP rising by 3.3% in April of this year, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday while addressing the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). He added that positive dynamics are also projected for the future.

The country’s overall economic growth could reach 2% this year, Putin stated.

“I agree with those of our experts who believe that growth [GDP] will still be up to 1.5%, or maybe higher at around 2%,” the president said. “This will help our country maintain its place among the leading economies in the world.”

According to Putin, the government will continue working to reduce inflation, which is already close to a historic low, at 2.2%. The figure is lower than in many Western countries, the Russian leader noted.

Unemployment in Russia is also at an all-time low of 3.3%, Putin said, as he called on the government to help boost labor productivity.

The leader stressed that the level of poverty in Russia was declining, a trend which he said must be maintained.

“Our financial capabilities allow us to maintain a steady course towards ensuring social justice, reducing poverty and inequality… Of course, we will have to maintain and preserve the trend. We are indexing pensions and social benefits, payments, and increasing the minimum wage and living wage,” Putin stated.

Putin argued that the strategy adopted by the Russian authorities and businesses has worked, and is gaining momentum.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Discovering Dagestan: Unique culture & age-old crafts
0:00
28:4
CrossTalk: War without end?
0:00
24:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies