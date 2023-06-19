icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jun, 2023 05:22
HomeBusiness News

Clock ticking on US financial hegemony – senior Russian MP

America will cease to exist as a global economic powerhouse in ten years, Anatoly Aksakov believes
Clock ticking on US financial hegemony – senior Russian MP
© Getty Images / Lebazele

Mounting debt and a reliance on sanctions have jeopardized US credibility as an economic partner and may soon shatter its image as a global financial power, Anatoly Aksakov, the head of the Duma’s Financial Market Committee, told the Izvestia news outlet at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday.

According to the senior lawmaker, the US share in global trade turnover is rapidly dropping, a trend likely to continue in the coming years.

We see that the US share in world trade has shrunk to about 70%, in part due to sanctions against Russia which undermined confidence in the US currency.

“Previously, 70% of international trade was serviced by the dollar, now it is 60%. Can you imagine, 10% in just a short period of time – this is significant. Naturally, this process will continue, because the US undermines partners’ trust with their actions. So, of course, not in one or two years, but in ten years, America as a great financial power will cease to exist,” Aksakov stated.

He noted that apart from the flaws in its foreign policy, the US has been plagued by problems due to its economic policies at home.

The US can one of these days let everyone down, because effectively it cannot pay its debts. The gross domestic product it produces is less than the debts it accumulates [and] whatever the country earns will not be enough to pay its debts. Meanwhile, the US keeps borrowing all over the world and pays out by building up domestic debt. So eventually, there will come a time when there will be so much debt that it will become impossible to fulfill obligations. And then [the US economy] will collapse,” Aksakov warns.

READ MORE: End of US dollar dominance approaching – top Russian banker

The US narrowly avoided its first-ever debt default earlier this month when President Joe Biden signed a bill that suspended the limit on Washington’s $31.4 trillion in debt until January 1, 2025. This means that the US government can continue to pay for services at home, such as social security and Medicare, by borrowing money abroad and effectively amassing even more debt.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Arab-China ties: BRI the most ambitious initiative in history, US has failed to dominate the region
0:00
28:23
Imran Khan back in play
0:00
28:4
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies