icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jun, 2023 14:57
HomeBusiness News

End of US dollar dominance approaching – top Russian banker

CEO of Russia’s state-run bank VTB Andrey Kostin points to the inevitable rise of the Chinese yuan
End of US dollar dominance approaching – top Russian banker
© Global Look Press / Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez

The hegemony of the US dollar is seriously challenged by the rise of the Chinese yuan and by Washington’s failed attempt to wreck the Russian economy by weaponizing the greenback, Andrey Kostin, head of Russia’s banking major VTB, told Reuters on Friday.

The major banking figure said that under the current geopolitical circumstances more and more nations are shifting away from trade settlements in dollar and euro, while China is moving towards removal of strict currency policies.

“The long historical era of the dominance of the American dollar is coming to an end,” Kostin said, in an interview with the news agency. “I think that the time has come when China will gradually remove currency restrictions.”

According to Kostin, VTB has been discussing using the Chinese national currency in settlements with third countries.

“China understands that they will not become world economic power number one if they keep their yuan as a non-convertible currency,” he explained, adding that it was also dangerous for the Peoples Republic to keep reserves invested in US Treasuries.

READ MORE: Share of dollar in global reserves lowest in 28 years – IMF

The US dollar has been enjoying the status of world’s reserve currency for more than a century after it managed to subsume the British pound sterling. Earlier this month, JPMorgan Chase analysts said the global economy is showing signs of the emergence de-dollarization, against a background of rising efforts by Asian economies to challenge the American currency’s hegemony.

The greenback’s long-standing status as the world’s dominant currency has been steadily eroded in recent years due to mounting concerns over soaring US debt and widely implemented sanctions using the currency as leverage.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Pentagon whistleblower
0:00
27:7
Oliver Stone: Nuclear power now – humanity's last hope against climate apocalypse
0:00
29:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies