icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jun, 2023 14:09
HomeBusiness News

Russian payment system reveals card statistics

Demand for Mir, the alternative to Visa and Mastercard, has been on the rise
Russian payment system reveals card statistics
© Sputnik / Aleksey Philippov

Russia’s Mir payment system has experienced a steady increase in demand for new cards since last year, the system’s operator said on Wednesday.

Between 5.5 and 6 million Mir cards were issued per month in 2022. The trend has continued this year, with roughly 29 million cards issued in the first five months of 2023, Vladimir Komlev, the head of the National Payment Card System (NSPK), announced at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. The total number of Mir cards issued has reached 211 million, he added.

Russia started developing its own national payment system when the US targeted the country with sanctions in 2014. The Mir cards went into circulation in December 2015.

Last year, as Moscow was hit by further sanctions in response to its military operation in Ukraine, including cutting many Russian banks off from SWIFT and Visa/MasterCard, the government started promoting the domestic system as a reliable alternative.

Russia’s SPFS interbank messaging system ensures the transfer of financial messages between banks both inside and outside the country.

Mir cards issued by Russian banks are currently accepted in Cuba, Armenia, and Belarus, among others.

READ MORE: Moscow rekindles economic ties with Cold War ally

At the forum, the head of the Myanmar central bank declared that his country would start accepting Mir cards by December, RIA Novosti reported on Wednesday. An agreement has also recently been reached with Iran.

Mir cards had also been accepted in Türkiye, Vietnam, and Kazakhstan. However, after the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) threatened sanctions on any financial institution outside of Russia using Mir, banks in those countries stopped the system. Türkiye has since said it would develop a joint payment system with Russia.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s Ukraine war
0:00
25:3
French riots and retirement
0:00
27:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies