icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jun, 2023 06:47
HomeBusiness News

France nationalizes country’s biggest power provider

The takeover follows a record loss by the company last year
France nationalizes country’s biggest power provider
© Getty Images / olrat

The French government has completed the nationalization of the country’s largest energy utility, EDF, with the company officially removed from the Paris stock exchange, according to a release issued by the finance ministry on Thursday.

The takeover follows the company suffering a record loss last year, with nuclear output falling to a 34-year low.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire welcomed the nationalization of the enterprise, calling it a “success” and saying that the state takeover was “indispensable” for the energy company’s future.

In late 2022, Paris launched a buyout of the 16% stake in EDF, offering around €10 billion ($10.9 billion) to take full control of the debt-laden electricity provider. The French state had already owned almost 84% of the EDF, while 15% was in the hands of private shareholders, and the remaining 1% held by the utility’s employees.

France generates roughly 70% of its electricity from a nuclear fleet of 56 reactors, all operated by EDF. However, most of them faced recurring corrosion issues and were either shut down or undergoing maintenance, causing a sharp drop in power generation.

Reduced nuclear power output has led to a dramatic increase in the cost of electricity in France last year, forcing EDF to buy power on wholesale markets to cover its production shortfall, and further exacerbating Europe’s energy crisis.

READ MORE: French power prices for next winter soaring – Bloomberg

EDF’s net financial debt soared by 50% to nearly $70 billion last year, as it posted a record loss.

The company expects this year’s production to be in a range of 300 to 330 terawatt-hours, rising to 345 terawatt-hours in 2024, which is still far from the 380 terawatt-hours generated in 2019.

Experts say that France, which used to be a power exporter, is expected to rely heavily on electricity imports from neighboring countries, including Germany, to meet domestic demand next winter.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Breaking the bank: The cost of bailouts
0:00
26:20
Peace for the elect? Lanxin Xiang, Distinguished Fellow at the Stimson Center
0:00
30:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies