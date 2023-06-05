Russia’s unemployment at all-time low – official

The number of jobless people decreased in the country during the first four months of the year

Unemployment levels in Russia dropped to record low of 3.3% in April, according to Deputy Prime Minister for Social Policy Tatyana Golikova.

The official reported on Monday that the number of jobless people registered in April totaled 523,000, marking a decline by 41,000 compared to the beginning of the current year.

Golikova added that the database of vacancies tracked by the portal ‘Work of Russia’ is currently able to offer more than 1.8 million jobs for potential applicants.

The figure voiced by the minister coincides with the data provided by the country’s statistics service, Rosstat, in May.

Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that unemployment in the country was at a record low while meeting with members of the government. The head of state warned, however, that this did not mean all the problems in the labor market had been solved, and called on the government to help boost labor productivity.

Putin emphasized that efforts needed to be made to create opportunities for the professional development and training of young people so that they could acquire modern and in-demand skills and ultimately be able to better provide for their families.

