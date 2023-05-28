icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 May, 2023 09:28
HomeBusiness News

Saudi Arabia may join BRICS bank – FT

The multinational lender keeps expanding its global reach, aiming to help member states reduce dependence on the US dollar and euro
Saudi Arabia may join BRICS bank – FT
© Getty Images / VCG / Contributor

The New Development Bank (NDB) of the BRICS group of major emerging economies is currently in talks with Saudi Arabia on admitting the kingdom as its tenth member, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The move is expected to cement ties between the Shanghai-based lender, established by BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) back in 2014, with the world’s second biggest producer of oil.

“In the Middle East, we attach great importance to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and are currently engaged in a qualified dialogue with them,” the NDB said in a statement seen by FT.

Launched with the purpose of financing infrastructure and sustainable development in member states and other emerging economies, the NDB has expanded its membership to include Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay and Egypt. It has lent $33 billion to more than 96 projects in the five founding member nations.

BRICS to surpass G7 in share of global economic growth – Bloomberg READ MORE: BRICS to surpass G7 in share of global economic growth – Bloomberg

The multinational financial institution is preparing to embark on a formal evaluation of its funding options, which were shaken after Russia was hit by several waves of Western sanctions over its military operation in Ukraine. The BRICS bank is scheduled to hold its annual meeting from May 30-31.

For Riyadh, membership in the bank offers the prospect of strengthening bonds with the BRICS member states. The five economies account for more than 40% of the world’s population and nearly a quarter of global GDP.

The talks also come at a time when Saudi Arabia and China are increasing co-operation. In March, Beijing mediated a landmark agreement between the kingdom and Iran, helping to ease regional tensions. Saudi Arabia has also significantly strengthened its energy ties with China. 

The Saudis are expected to emerge as another financially reliable shareholder in the NDB as the international lender assesses its ability to mobilize funds. Sanctions on Russia have raised concerns about the bank’s dependence on Moscow, which holds a stake of around 19%.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Direct and diplomatic? Yang Cheng, executive dean, Shanghai Academy of Global Governance and Area Studies, SISU
0:00
29:29
Staying remote: The cost of working from home
0:00
26:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies