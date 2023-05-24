Russian lawmakers call for ban on trucks from EU state

The proposed legislation would restrict Polish freight transit through Russia and ban refueling at local prices

Russia’s lower house of parliament appealed to the government on Tuesday to ban semi-trucks registered in Poland from transiting through Russian territory. The proposal was announced by State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin in a Telegram post.

“The deputies of the State Duma have unanimously proposed denying passage to Polish trucks through our country, as well as to prohibit them from refueling at Russian prices, setting the cost of fuel at EU levels,” the senior lawmaker wrote.

The measure is touted as a response to EU restrictions against Russian truckers, introduced last year under the fifth package of Ukraine-related sanctions. Those measures prohibited Russian and Belarusian road transport companies from transporting goods through EU territory.

According to Volodin, the decision to target Poland stems also from the country’s openly “Russophobic” stance.

“The leadership of Poland must answer for the demolition of monuments to our soldiers and officers, for its Russophobic policy. They can start with an explanation of their actions to more than 20,000 truck drivers who will lose their jobs because of their actions, and about 2,000 Polish transport companies [that] will go bankrupt,” the lawmaker stated.

Volodin earlier explained that the legislation will likely require cargo from Poland to be reloaded onto Russian trucks at the border, which would allow Russian citizens to earn money on transportation and strip Poland of the means to “cash in on Russia.”

According to Volodin, the proposed legislation could cost the EU country about €8.5 billion ($9.15 billion).

