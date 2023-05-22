icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 May, 2023 05:44
HomeBusiness News

Russia-China trade nears benchmark – Moscow

The two countries are on course to hit $200 billion in turnover this year
Russia-China trade nears benchmark – Moscow
© Getty Images / yupiyan

Volumes of trade between Russia and China have continued to grow, jumping by 24.5% in the first quarter in annual terms to $52 billion, according to the Russian government.

“Over the past two years, bilateral trade has increased by a third annually and in 2022 reached a new record of $185 billion,” says a brief prepared by the Cabinet for a visit to China by Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The PM’s official visit to China next week will see him meet with the country’s President Xi Jinping and its Premier Li Qiang.

Official statistics show that despite Western sanctions on Moscow, trade and economic cooperation between the two nations is actively developing, with the People’s Republic remaining Russia’s leading trade partner.

Agricultural trade has been on the rise, soaring by 42% last year to $7 billion, with China having overtaken the EU as the top importer of Russian agricultural products.

“In the first quarter of this year, supplies to the Chinese market increased by another 91% to $2.4 billion. Work is underway to expand mutual access to agricultural products,” the Cabinet document reads.

READ MORE: Russian fuel oil exports to China to hit record high – Bloomberg

China has been competing with India as the biggest buyer of Russian oil, with Beijing’s seaborne imports of Russian crude hitting record highs as refiners take advantage of discounts amid a rebound in domestic fuel demand.

Based on first-quarter results, bilateral trade is on track to surpass the targeted $200 billion this year.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Re-militarization of Japan
0:00
28:17
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: ‘Frozen conflict’
0:00
26:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies