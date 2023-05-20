Cost of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral revealed

The UK spent over $200 million to bid a final farewell to its longest-serving monarch, according to the Treasury

The British government spent £162 million ($204 million) on Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and related events, the Treasury revealed this week. The monarch’s death on September 8 was followed by ten days of national mourning, which concluded with the state funeral on September 19.

Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, having been the longest-serving British monarch.

Her death was a “moment of huge national significance,” said Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Glen, adding that the government had to ensure the surrounding events “ran smoothly and with the appropriate level of dignity, while at all times ensuring the safety and security of the public.”

A breakdown of costs provided by the Treasury showed that the Home Office paid the largest amount at £74 million, followed by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, which covered £57.4 million.

The Scottish government paid £18.8 million, while the Welsh government and Northern Ireland Office paid about £2 million each.

According to the Treasury, the Scottish and Welsh governments and the Northern Ireland Office were fully refunded for their respective costs.

An estimated 250,000 members of the public saw the late British monarch lying in state in London during the mourning period, with many queuing for hours to pay their respects.

The queen was buried at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council described the event as the largest ever operation for the Metropolitan Police, ahead of the opening and closing ceremonies for the London Olympics in 2012.

The queen’s successor and son, King Charles III, was crowned on May 6 during a three-day weekend of coronation celebrations, which are projected to have cost between £50 million and £100 million.

