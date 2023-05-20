icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Key Donbass city captured – Wagner chief
20 May, 2023 12:09
HomeBusiness News

Cost of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral revealed

The UK spent over $200 million to bid a final farewell to its longest-serving monarch, according to the Treasury
Cost of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral revealed
© Getty Images / Peter Jordan - PA Images / Contributor

The British government spent £162 million ($204 million) on Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and related events, the Treasury revealed this week. The monarch’s death on September 8 was followed by ten days of national mourning, which concluded with the state funeral on September 19.

Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, having been the longest-serving British monarch.

Her death was a “moment of huge national significance,” said Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Glen, adding that the government had to ensure the surrounding events “ran smoothly and with the appropriate level of dignity, while at all times ensuring the safety and security of the public.” 

A breakdown of costs provided by the Treasury showed that the Home Office paid the largest amount at £74 million, followed by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, which covered £57.4 million.

The Scottish government paid £18.8 million, while the Welsh government and Northern Ireland Office paid about £2 million each.

According to the Treasury, the Scottish and Welsh governments and the Northern Ireland Office were fully refunded for their respective costs.

King Charles III crowned READ MORE: King Charles III crowned

An estimated 250,000 members of the public saw the late British monarch lying in state in London during the mourning period, with many queuing for hours to pay their respects.

The queen was buried at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council described the event as the largest ever operation for the Metropolitan Police, ahead of the opening and closing ceremonies for the London Olympics in 2012.

The queen’s successor and son, King Charles III, was crowned on May 6 during a three-day weekend of coronation celebrations, which are projected to have cost between £50 million and £100 million.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Heated exchange: Ex-Obama & Clinton national security director challenged on Russia vs NATO in Ukraine
0:00
30:27
The fall of Enron
0:00
27:13
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies