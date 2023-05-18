icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 May, 2023 05:35
HomeBusiness News

China adds Russian port as transit hub

Goods from northeastern provinces will begin to pass through the port of Vladivostok in June, Beijing says  
China adds Russian port as transit hub
©  Sputnik/Vitaliy Ankov

China has added Russia’s Far Eastern port of Vladivostok as a transit hub for domestic trade shipments, the country’s customs agency announced on Monday.

The move is intended to facilitate cross-border transfers of local goods via Russia’s largest port on the Pacific Ocean. It will come into effect in June and will provide China’s northeastern provinces of Jilin and Heilongjiang with access to the sea port.

The new route will help save shipping time and costs to deliver goods to China’s southern provinces, as well as promoting domestic trade and revitalizing northeast China’s aging industrial base, according to Liang Haiming, the dean of Hainan University’s Belt and Road Research Institute.

“The opening of the transit port will also attract more investment and business to northeastern China in the future, which will contribute to the takeoff of the regional economy,” Liang said.

READ MORE: Russia and China boost road-based freight traffic

The inclusion of the Russian port in China’s trading system also reflects deepening economic ties between the two countries, which have shown continuous growth in recent years, analysts say.

Trade between China and Russia hit a record high in 2022, soaring by nearly a third in the wake of Ukraine-related Western sanctions on Moscow. It has continued to grow in the first quarter of 2023, with both exports and imports surging at double-digit pace, according to data from the General Administration of China. Figures showed that bilateral trade surged by more than 43% to $73 billion between January and April compared to the same period in 2022.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Weaponization of the Federal Government
0:00
26:28
Christianity under attack
0:00
25:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies