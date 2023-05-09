icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 May, 2023 13:33
HomeBusiness News

Gender-bias case costs Goldman Sachs millions – media

Female employees will reportedly receive compensation for alleged discrimination
Gender-bias case costs Goldman Sachs millions – media
©  Getty Images/John Lamb

The US investment bank Goldman Sachs has settled a long-running class-action lawsuit that alleged widespread discrimination against female employees, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a joint statement from the company and the plaintiffs.

The bank will pay $215 million in compensation to 2,800 of its former and current female associates and vice presidents, who accused it over a decade ago of systematically paying them less than their male counterparts, and of obstructing women’s career growth, according to Reuters.

No details have been released on how much compensation each plaintiff will receive, but if divided evenly, the pay-out will stand at just under $77,000 per person.

As part of the settlement, Goldman Sachs will also hire independent experts to analyze performance evaluation and gender pay gaps, the statement added.

AI could replace 300 million workers – Goldman Sachs READ MORE: AI could replace 300 million workers – Goldman Sachs

The lawsuit was first filed in 2010 and alleged that violations of female employees’ rights were based on “companywide policies and practices, and are the result of unchecked gender bias that pervades Goldman Sachs’ corporate culture.” The trial was scheduled to begin in June in New York.

According to Reuters, the lawsuit was among the highest-profile cases targeting Wall Street’s alleged unequal treatment of women in litigation against many banks that stretches back decades.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Who is ready for war? The new allied and axis powers
0:00
26:32
Victory Day: Africa remembers
0:00
23:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies