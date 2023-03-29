icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Mar, 2023 16:20
HomeBusiness News

AI could replace 300 million workers – Goldman Sachs

Two-thirds of jobs in the US and Europe are vulnerable to some degree of Artificial Intelligence automation, a report has claimed
AI could replace 300 million workers – Goldman Sachs
©  Getty Images/Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd

Artificial intelligence (AI) could cause “significant disruption” to the labor market and jeopardize millions of jobs around the world if it lives up to its capabilities, Goldman Sachs has said.

Generative AI such as ChatGPT could replace up to 300 million full-time jobs worldwide, according to estimates shared in a report published by the investment bank on Sunday. The technology, which can create new material on its own, represents “a major advancement with potentially large macroeconomic effects,” Goldman Sachs argued.

Roughly two-thirds of jobs in the US and Europe are exposed to “some degree of AI automation,” while generative AI could be used as a substitute for a quarter of current jobs.

“Despite significant uncertainty around the potential of generative AI, its ability to generate content that is indistinguishable from human-created output and to break down communication barriers between humans and machines reflects a major advancement with potentially large macroeconomic effects,” Goldman Sachs said.

Upbeat economic outlook issued for China READ MORE: Upbeat economic outlook issued for China

At the same time, the report states that most industries are only “partially exposed to automation,” making it more likely that they will be “complemented rather than substituted by AI.” Some 7% of positions in the US could be replaced by AI, with 63% being complemented by the innovative technology and 30% being unaffected by it, according to estimates.

Goldman Sachs also claimed that historically positions that were displaced by automation were offset by the creation of new jobs and occupations, increasing the value of goods and services.

“The combination of significant labor cost savings, new job creation, and higher productivity for non-displaced workers raises the possibility of a productivity boom that raises economic growth substantially,” the report said.

According to Goldman Sachs, widespread adoption of AI could eventually increase annual global GDP by 7%.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Long war?
0:00
25:6
The Donald Trump saga: To arrest or not to arrest
0:00
28:11
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies