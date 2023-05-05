icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 May, 2023 11:20
HomeBusiness News

Central American country frees IT companies from taxes

Crypto-friendly El Salvador is looking to become a tech hub
Central American country frees IT companies from taxes
© Getty Images / Westend61

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele announced on Thursday the enactment of a law that eliminates taxes on innovative technologies, such as software creation, coding, and artificial intelligence (AI), among others. Bukele is eager to turn his country into Latin America’s tech leader. 

The law signed by the Salvadoran president will exempt technology companies from all taxes for at least 15 years, according to Binance.

“I’ve just signed into law, the INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING INCENTIVES ACT, that eliminates all taxes (income, property, capital gains and import tariffs) on technology innovations, software and app programming, AI, computer and communications hardware manufacturing,” Bukele wrote on Twitter. 

The law is expected to “contribute significantly to the country’s economic development,” creating more jobs for young people. It could also create opportunities for the development of AI.

The 41-year-old Bukele has been betting on emerging technologies to improve the country’s economy. El Salvador became the first nation in the world to embrace Bitcoin as legal tender in June 2021, defying disapproval from the International Monetary Fund. The move has sparked widespread controversy, but El Salvador's government has been actively buying Bitcoin, despite the drop in crypto prices following last year’s bankruptcies and collapses in the sector. Bukele has also made progress on plans to use El Salvador’s volcanoes as a power source to mine the digital cryptocurrency.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The breathtaking world of Moscow’s oldest circus
0:00
27:45
The changing face of Christianity
0:00
28:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies