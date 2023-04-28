icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Apr, 2023 05:33
HomeBusiness News

Danish beer giant to divest from Russia

Carlsberg has confirmed plans to sell its business in the country by the summer
Danish beer giant to divest from Russia
© Getty Images / Patrick Palej / EyeEm

Denmark’s Carlsberg Group, the world’s third-largest brewer, confirmed plans to sell its Russian assets in a first-quarter trading statement published on Thursday.

The company is “progressing with the complicated task of divesting the business” and is “aiming to sign a divestment agreement before the summer,” read a statement on the Carlsberg Group’s website. The company did not disclose who it is in talks with over the sale.

The report also noted that Carlsberg’s revenue in Russia grew by 10% in the reporting period, while sales volumes dropped by 5%.

The Danish brewer announced its intention to leave Russia in March 2022, along with a number of other Western firms due to Ukraine-related sanctions. It had ceased investments in Russia and halted production, sales and advertising of the Carlsberg brand. In August, Carlsberg Group reported that the decision to leave the Russian market had resulted in $630 million in losses in the first half of 2022, despite sales growth elsewhere.

Last month, Carlsberg CEO Cees ‘t Hart said that the company wanted to add a buyback clause when selling its Russian business, which would allow the brewer to return to the country once sanctions are lifted. He also said that as part of the divestment process, the company could license some of its international brands such as Tuborg, 1664, and Somersby cider to the new owner of its Russian assets.

READ MORE: Foreign firms leaving Russia face windfall tax – Bloomberg

Carlsberg Group currently owns eight breweries of the Baltika brand in Russia, and the country accounted for roughly 10% of Carlsberg’s global sales and 6% of its profits before 2022.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Died suddenly
0:00
25:19
How dairy is hitting your pockets!
0:00
26:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies