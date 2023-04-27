icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Apr, 2023 10:48
Russian industry resumes growth

The annualized figures for March have exceeded expectations
Russian industry resumes growth
©  Getty Images / ElenaPhoto

Russian industrial output grew in March despite expectations of a decline, according to official figures released on Wednesday.

Industrial production was up 1.2% last month compared to the previous period last year, and 13.4% compared to February, data published by the Federal Statistics Service shows.

An earlier survey of economists carried out by Bloomberg predicted a 1.4% decline in Russia’s industrial production.

Growth was reported across a wide range of industries in March year-on-year. The biggest gains in manufacturing were made in finished metal goods (30.3%), computers, electronic and optical products (22.5%), electrical equipment (21.5%) and other transport (13.1%).

There were also declines in several areas, such as timber and the pharmaceutical industry. Mining and resource extraction were down 3.6%. The drop could be attributed to lower levels of the extraction of crude oil, business daily Kommersant suggested, noting that the Federal Statistics Service stopped releasing detailed data for oil production last month.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE

