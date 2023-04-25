icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Apr, 2023 09:13
HomeBusiness News

Tucker Carlson’s departure wipes half a billion off Fox Corp’s market value

The channel has parted ways with its prime-time anchor, who used to attract an audience of 3.7 million
Tucker Carlson’s departure wipes half a billion off Fox Corp’s market value
Tucker Carlson during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards, November 17, 2022, Hollywood, Florida.

The exit of Tucker Carlson, one of Fox News’ most popular prime-time hosts, has cost the channel’s parent company more than $500 million in market value, according to trading data.

Class A shares of Fox Corporation dropped as much as 5.4% on Monday before paring losses to 2.95%. The decline occurred shortly after the company announced plans to part ways with Carlson with immediate effect after more than a decade.

Carlson’s departure came several days after the broadcaster agreed to pay $787 million to settle a defamation suit brought by Dominion Voting Systems. The firm had previously sued the network for defamation in a Delaware court, alleging that Fox presenters including Carlson had promoted “baseless” claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Neither Fox nor Carlson revealed the reasons behind the break-up. The network only said that last Friday’s episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, which attracted a nightly audience of more than 3.7 million, was the last, and that a newscast will be aired in its time slot from Monday evening.

READ MORE: CNN abruptly fires longtime host

Speculation over Carlson’s next landing spot sent shares of Rumble, the Peter Thiel-backed conservative video network, and Digital World Acquisition, the special-purpose acquisition company merging with Trump Media, surging. Rumble rallied 6%, while Digital World gained 2.9%.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Reflecting on rap culture
0:00
28:4
Freedom month
0:00
27:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies