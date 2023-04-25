icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Apr, 2023 02:16
HomeWorld News

CNN abruptly fires longtime host

Don Lemon said he was “stunned” by his dismissal after working at the network for 17 years
CNN abruptly fires longtime host
FILE PHOTO: Don Lemon attends the 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute on December 12, 2021 ©  Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

CNN has fired TV host Don Lemon, who worked for the outlet between 2006 and 2023, kicking off a public dispute with the former pundit as he insists he was blindsided by the decision.

Lemon took to Twitter to announce his firing on Monday, saying he was given no advance notice while suggesting the move was motivated by “larger issues at play” behind the scenes, without specifying what they might be.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” he said. “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.”

CNN has offered no explanation for Lemon’s dismissal, but disputed his comments in a statement of its own later on Monday.

Fox News parts ways with Tucker Carlson READ MORE: Fox News parts ways with Tucker Carlson

“Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter,” the company said.

Lemon’s show ‘CNN This Morning’ has lagged behind its competitors in ratings, though the network’s chairman Chris Licht nonetheless said he is “committed to its success” in a memo issued to employees announcing that “CNN and Don have parted ways.”

Lemon hosted several programs after starting work at CNN in 2006, most notably its news show ‘CNN Tonight’. His firing came on the same day that Fox News announced it had split up with its longtime host Tucker Carlson, who was the outlet’s top-rated pundit for some time. So far, neither Fox or Carlson have explained the departure.

Top stories

RT Features

Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Seymour Hersh on his BOMBSHELL report of Zelensky embezzling $400 million from US aid to Ukraine
0:00
29:44
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: NATO’s choice
0:00
28:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies