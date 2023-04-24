icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Apr, 2023 08:02
HomeBusiness News

Major lithium-producing country to nationalize reserves

Chile has the world's largest deposits of the mineral, which is essential to the renewable energy industry
Major lithium-producing country to nationalize reserves
© Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Contributor

Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced on Thursday that the nation’s vast lithium industry would be brought under government control in an effort to boost the economy and protect the environment.

Future lithium contracts will only be issued as public-private partnerships with state control, Boric explained, noting the government would not terminate current contracts, but that companies should be open to state participation before their contracts expire.

“This is the best chance we have at transitioning to a sustainable and developed economy. We can't afford to waste it,” the Chilean leader said during a televised address to the nation.

Chile holds the world’s largest lithium reserves and is the second largest producer of the metal globally. Lithium-ion batteries are vital for most consumer electronics and electric vehicles (EVs). Moreover, lithium is deemed to be a “pillar for the fossil-fuel free economy” by the United Nations, seen as the primary way to store energy in the clean power grids of the future.

The Chilean government’s move comes as a new challenge to global EV manufacturers, who have been scrambling to secure battery materials amid countries’ attempts to protect their natural resources.

READ MORE: Mexico cutting foreigners off from its ‘white gold’

In neighboring countries of the Lithium Triangle – Chile, Argentina and Bolivia – governments have been also looking for a greater public sector stake in mining of the metal, with plans to develop their own lithium battery sector.

Elsewhere, Mexico nationalized its lithium deposits last year, and Indonesia has banned exports of nickel ore, which is also a key battery material.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Seymour Hersh on his BOMBSHELL report of Zelensky embezzling $400 million from US aid to Ukraine
0:00
29:44
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: NATO’s choice
0:00
28:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies