8 Apr, 2023 14:29
Russian toy stores face Monopoly shortage – media

US toy giant Hasbro, creator of the popular board game, paused operations in Russia a year ago
©  Pexels/Anete Lusina

Russian toy stores are running out of Monopoly sets, a year after the board game’s US creator Hasbro announced a temporary halt in its Russia operations, the RBK business news website reported on Saturday.

According to the outlet, Monopoly Classic sets are no longer available in Mosigra, one of Russia’s largest chains selling board games. They have also disappeared from the shelves of Intellect-toy, as well as Hobby Games, owned by Hobby World, reportedly the biggest retailer of board games in the country.

It is still possible to purchase the iconic family game from e-commerce giants Ozon and Wildberries.

The original version of Monopoly is available in limited quantities, at more than 3,000 rubles ($37) per set.

Japan bans exports of kids' toys to Russia

The shortage of Monopoly sets on the Russian market arose due to Hasbro’s decision to cease operations in Russia in the wake of the military operation in Ukraine. The company suspended deliveries and distribution of new goods to the country last April.

In addition, Russian speciality stores are facing a deficit of Uno and Scrabble sets, produced by the US toymaker Mattel, which announced plans to quit the Russian market in March 2022.

Last month, the Russian government added toys and games produced by Hasbro and Mattel to the list of goods eligible for parallel imports. The scheme, officially adopted last year in response to the Western sanctions, allows Russian firms to source goods from any company outside Russia as long as they are bought legally.

