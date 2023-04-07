icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Apr, 2023 16:58
HomeBusiness News

Ukraine agrees to halt grain exports to Poland – official

The influx of cheap Ukrainian grain has lowered prices and hurt sales for farmers in Eastern Europe
Ukraine agrees to halt grain exports to Poland – official
FILE PHOTO. A Ukrainian farmer collects barley after harvest at a grain storage in Odesa region, Ukraine 22 June 2022. ©  STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Poland will temporarily halt imports of Ukrainian grain, in a bid to ease the impact of plummeting prices after cheap produce from the war-torn nation flooded Eastern European markets, Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said on Friday.

Kiev has “agreed to limit and for now halt exports to Poland,” Telus told reporters after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart, adding that “transit will be allowed but will be closely monitored in both countries, so that Ukraine's grain doesn’t stay in Poland.”

Telus took office on Thursday, a day after his predecessor Henryk Kowalczyk resigned from his post, amid rising anger among Polish farmers over the glut of cheap Ukrainian crops.

Farmers in Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria have suffered substantial losses due to the surge in imports of Ukrainian grain that was initially destined for Africa and the Middle East, but instead has been stuck in Eastern Europe.

On Friday, thousands of Bulgarian and Romanian farmers blocked border crossings into Ukraine, in protest against the influx of supplies.

READ MORE: Eastern European farmers protest over Ukrainian grain

Last May the EU suspended customs duties on all agricultural produce from Ukraine for one year, to support the nation’s economy. However, the glut of cheap grain left EU producers struggling against what they view as unfair competition.

Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller pledged on Friday that in the coming days, authorities would develop “mechanisms that will stop such grain exports that have led to a destabilization on the Polish food market.”

Last month, the prime ministers of five EU states including Poland wrote to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen demanding action on Ukrainian agricultural imports, and urging her to reintroduce tariffs to prevent a further influx of Ukrainian grain.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Get Trump’
0:00
25:2
The global queer agenda
0:00
27:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies