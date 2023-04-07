icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
RT International extends reach via new platforms
7 Apr, 2023 12:06
HomeBusiness News

France hit by gasoline shortages – Le Figaro

Nationwide strikes have disrupted fuel supply to petrol stations, the outlet reports
France hit by gasoline shortages – Le Figaro
Paris, France. ©  FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Strikes at French oil refineries have triggered fuel shortages at petrol stations across the country as protests continue against the government’s plan to raise the retirement age, Le Figaro reported on Friday.

In recent days, industrial action by refinery workers has intensified, leading to supply disruptions as members of French unions stopped refineries and depots from delivering fuel, the outlet said.

According to the latest data compiled by the news outlet, the Val-de-Marne department in Ile-de-France is the worst affected with nearly half (49.4%) of its petrol stations facing partial or complete fuel supply disruption.

The second-worst-affected area was the Paris region, where 38.8% of petrol stations were experiencing shortages of at least one type of fuel as of April 6. Drivers reported problems at 39.7% of pumps in Hauts-de-Seine, while 24.2% of pumps in Indre-et-Loire were also affected, reporting little or no supply.

READ MORE: Critical French oil refinery grinds to a halt

According to Le Figaro’s calculations, a total of 6.3% of filling stations across the country are now facing fuel shortages.

Protests erupted across France in late March, with over a million people taking part in a nationwide demonstration against unpopular pension reforms proposed by President Emmanuel Macron.

As strikes at the country’s oil refineries and depots continue, concerns over a large-scale fuel shortage during the upcoming Easter holidays are mounting. In order to avoid a fuel collapse, French authorities have requisitioned staff at the country’s largest refinery, Gonfreville, which supplies the whole Ile-de-France region and provides fuel to the capital’s main airports.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Get Trump’
0:00
25:2
The global queer agenda
0:00
27:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies