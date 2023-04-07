icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Apr, 2023 11:21
HomeBusiness News

US-China rift threatens global growth – IMF

Economic fragmentation could result in long-term global output losses of nearly 2%
US-China rift threatens global growth – IMF
© Getty Images / wenjin chen

Intensifying geopolitical tensions could disrupt overseas investment and eventually lead to a protracted loss of 2% of the world’s gross domestic product, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned.

According to the organization’s economic outlook on Wednesday, fragmentation risks are rising globally as companies and policymakers are oriented towards moving production home or to “trusted countries.” 

Growing trade tensions between investing and recipient countries like the United States and China have reduced the overall bilateral cross-border allocation of portfolio investment and bank claims by around 15%, the IMF said.

“Over the last decade, the share of FDI (foreign direct investment) flows among geopolitically aligned economies has kept rising, more than the share for countries that are closer geographically, suggesting that geopolitical preferences increasingly drive the geographic footprint of FDI,” the report noted.

The rise of “friendshoring” could hurt less-developed markets the most, the organization suggested.

“Emerging markets and developing economies are particularly affected by reduced access to investment from advanced economies, due to reduced capital formation and productivity gains from the transfer of better technologies and know-how,” it said.

IMF economists cautioned that “a fragmented world is likely to be a poorer one.”

While reconfigured supply chains could potentially strengthen national security and help maintain a technological advantage over geopolitical rivals, “reshoring or friendshoring to existing partners will often reduce diversification” and make countries more vulnerable to macroeconomic shocks, the report said.

READ MORE: US takes another swipe at Chinese chip industry

“In a fragmented world with heightened geopolitical tensions, investors may worry that nonaligned economies will be forced to choose one bloc or the other in the future, and such uncertainty could intensify losses,” the IMF concluded.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Get Trump’
0:00
25:2
The global queer agenda
0:00
27:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies