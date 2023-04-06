icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Apr, 2023 15:01
German insurers refute claims of continued Nord Stream coverage – Reuters

Munich RE and Allianz say they will not extend insurance for the blown up Russian pipeline
German insurers refute claims of continued Nord Stream coverage – Reuters
© Sputnik / Danish Coast Guard

German insurance firm Munich RE will not be covering Russia’s Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline after the current contract expires later this year, the company’s spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday, without elaborating further.

The statement came after fellow insurer Allianz, which is also a part of a consortium of the pipeline’s underwriters, said it did not plan to renew the policy for the project.

Both announcements were made after media reports emerged this week claiming that the companies did intend to continue insuring Nord Stream 1. Analysts at the time suggested that the renewals of insurance could mean that the pipeline may at some point be repaired and restarted.

Natural gas deliveries to the EU via Nord Stream 1 were first lowered and then halted in mid-2022, amid Western anti-Russia sanctions and technical setbacks. In September last year, the pipeline was blown up, which made it inoperable. European authorities have launched several probes into the incident, but the culprit has not yet been identified.

In February, renowned investigative journalist Seymour Hersh reported that the blasts were a joint American-Norwegian operation ordered by US President Joe Biden to prevent Europe from buying cheap Russian gas. Russian President Vladimir Putin later said that Washington in particular benefited from the incident due to its ambitions regarding LNG supplies to the region.

READ MORE: Kremlin ‘regrets’ lack of Nord Stream probe by UN

Both the US and Norway, however, have denied the accusations. Last month, Russia failed to pass a resolution in the UN to launch an independent investigation of the sabotage.

