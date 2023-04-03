icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Apr, 2023 09:21
McDonald’s prepares to cut staff – WSJ

Layoff notices are expected to be sent out by Wednesday, according to a memo seen by the news outlet
Fast food giant McDonald’s is temporarily closing its US offices this week amid corporate restructuring and expected job cuts, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing internal documents.

According to the report, the offices will be closed from Monday to Wednesday, during which time the company will be notifying corporate employees about the layoffs. The scope of the layoffs is unclear. Senior staff have also reportedly asked employees to cancel in-person meetings at its US headquarters.

During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization,” the company said in a staff email seen by the news outlet.

The fast food company did not respond to media requests for comment on the number of workers to be laid off.

Earlier this year, McDonald’s announced its intention to review corporate staffing levels by April, as it plans to update its business strategy, warning that some employees will have to be let go.

McDonald’s employs over 150,000 people globally in both restaurants and in corporate roles, 30% of which are located in the US, according to a company statement in February.

